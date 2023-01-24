Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

