Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.11. Startek shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 9,283 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Startek Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Startek had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Startek, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

