State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.68.

State Street Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:STT opened at $86.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 400.0% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

