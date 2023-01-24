Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

