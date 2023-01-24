StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
