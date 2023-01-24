StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.