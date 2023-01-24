StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.