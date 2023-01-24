StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About China Natural Resources
