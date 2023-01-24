StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $27.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

