StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.