StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.
About Impac Mortgage
