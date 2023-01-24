StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

