StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Isoray Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.