StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.