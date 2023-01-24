StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.7 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

