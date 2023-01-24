StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

