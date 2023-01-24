StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE KAMN opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Kaman by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

