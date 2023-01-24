StockNews.com Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $450.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

