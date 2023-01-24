StockNews.com Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
