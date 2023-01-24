StockNews.com Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

