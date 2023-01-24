StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About Air Industries Group
