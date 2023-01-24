StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

