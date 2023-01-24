StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of 173.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
