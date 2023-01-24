StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BDR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.