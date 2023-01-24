StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.