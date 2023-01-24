StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Cyren stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.
CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
