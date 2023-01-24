StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

