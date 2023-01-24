StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a P/E ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
Featured Articles
