StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
