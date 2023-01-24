StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 21.6 %

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

