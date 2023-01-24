StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23.
About InspireMD
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.