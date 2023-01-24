StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPRGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE NSPR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

