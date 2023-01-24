StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
About International Tower Hill Mines
