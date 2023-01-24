StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

