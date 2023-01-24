StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ NH opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.