StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

