StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

