StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.1 %
NYMX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.62.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
