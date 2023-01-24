StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.1 %

NYMX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

