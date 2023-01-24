StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.6 %

PULM stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 387.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

