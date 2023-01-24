StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,971.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 586,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,584.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,750 shares of company stock worth $325,669. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

