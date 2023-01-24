StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
Further Reading
