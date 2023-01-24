StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
