StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

