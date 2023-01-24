StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

