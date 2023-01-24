StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

