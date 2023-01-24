StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
