StockNews.com Upgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.00. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Airgain had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

