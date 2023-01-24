Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

