STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.89

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.89 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 257.66 ($3.19). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.22), with a volume of 14,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

