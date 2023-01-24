Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.72

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.72 and traded as low as $24.66. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 51,566 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

