SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.09. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.