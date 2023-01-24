SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.09. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.