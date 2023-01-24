Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

