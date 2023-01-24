Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.37

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.37 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.90 ($0.15). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 144,693 shares traded.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The stock has a market cap of £24.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

