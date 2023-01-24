Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $26.47 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,322.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

