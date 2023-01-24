Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,992 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

