Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,992 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
