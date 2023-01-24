Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.27

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.27 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 147.10 ($1.82). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.86), with a volume of 691,891 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323 ($4.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.27. The company has a market cap of £700.54 million and a PE ratio of 749.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

