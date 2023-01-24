Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.