Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.