TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. TAG Oil shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.

TAG Oil Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

