Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TPR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.19.
TPR stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
